Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.90

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 291482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

