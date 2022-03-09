Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 12.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 19,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,254,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
