Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 12.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 19,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,254,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

