AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 11.3%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 33,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 520,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research firms have commented on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

