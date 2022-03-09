AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 11.3%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 33,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 520,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Several research firms have commented on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49.
About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
