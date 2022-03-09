BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 9.9%

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 196,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,527,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

