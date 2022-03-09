Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 452,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

