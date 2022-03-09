AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 901,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

