Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 4,716 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,445. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.