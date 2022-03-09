HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 284,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,929,577 shares.The stock last traded at $32.12 and had previously closed at $31.37.

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HSBC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

