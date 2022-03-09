Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.