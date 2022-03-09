YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 83,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $22.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.11. 148,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,270. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $258.02 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average of $316.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

