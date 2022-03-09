Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

ZSAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 285,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,747. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,284,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 395,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

