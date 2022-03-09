EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

