YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 295,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,022. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.35.

