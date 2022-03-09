Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Tops $14.13 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

