Carlson Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 361,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,683. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

