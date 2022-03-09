Carlson Capital Management Purchases 35,032 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. 8,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

