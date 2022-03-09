YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,869 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,835. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72.

