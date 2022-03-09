YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. 302,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.