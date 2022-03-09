Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $64.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,785.25. 73,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,088.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,304.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.