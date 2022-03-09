Carlson Capital Management Sells 117 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

ACN traded up $9.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $251.64 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

