Carlson Capital Management Has $51.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 38,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.