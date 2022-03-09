Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

