IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.55

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 38591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.