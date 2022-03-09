NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 2,400,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,102,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 69.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.