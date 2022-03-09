NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 2,400,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,102,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.48.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
