PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Down 11.1%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.