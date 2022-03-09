Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 721 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $28.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $691.44. 16,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,802. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $806.54 and a 200 day moving average of $873.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

