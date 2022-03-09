KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $728,247.27 and $3,872.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.