YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $24.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.92. 37,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.68 and a 200 day moving average of $577.53. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.