YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AON by 78.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $16.12 on Wednesday, reaching $293.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

