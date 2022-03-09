Gleason Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 147.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

GD traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $236.16. The company had a trading volume of 55,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

