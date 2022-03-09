Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 224,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $240,309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 3,384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

