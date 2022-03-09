Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 40,150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 10,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,890. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

