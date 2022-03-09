Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 4,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.