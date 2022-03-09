Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
