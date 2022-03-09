Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 343,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.