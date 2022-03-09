ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 9,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,368,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

