The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 176,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,584. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

