Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 111.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 251,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

