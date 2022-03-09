Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 2,133 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

IXUS stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 220,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

