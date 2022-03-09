Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Drops By 20.9%

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 400,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group downgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

