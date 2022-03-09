DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 723,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DatChat alerts:

Shares of DATS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 16,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,468. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.