Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Decreases By 20.3%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,857. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

