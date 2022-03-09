CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 280,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 197,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

