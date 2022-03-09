TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 11.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 98,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,872,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
