TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 11.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 98,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,872,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

