BitCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $160,996.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,252.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.02 or 0.06491934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00257396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00734066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00446773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00333555 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

