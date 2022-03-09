Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 7676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credicorp (BAP)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.