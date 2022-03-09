Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 7676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,542,000 after purchasing an additional 227,111 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

