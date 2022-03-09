Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $334,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

