Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE EME traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
