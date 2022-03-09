$5.41 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $23.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 174,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,460. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

