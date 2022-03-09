PutinCoin Market Cap Hits $966,984.48 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 54% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $966,984.48 and approximately $35,672.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.68 or 0.99812720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

