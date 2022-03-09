Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.68)-$(0.66) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.94.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,207. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.