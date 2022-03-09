Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,501 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 1,381,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

